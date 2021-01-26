Telangana: Specially challenged told to avail of welfare schemes

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday stated that the Telangana government would spend Rs 204 crore to help the physically disabled people. He asked them to apply by February 6 to avail of the schemes.

"We have instructed the officials in this regard to make arrangements," he said. The government offers the differently abled with tricycles, special vehicles, bikes, hearing aids and others to physically challenge in the state.

He informed that the KCR government is committed for disabled people in our state. The minister claimed that the government spends Rs 1,800 crore for disabled people welfare. They must make use of the schemes and benefit he urged the disabled people.

So far 4.95 lakh physically challenged persons were benefited through pensions, the minister said. This can be attributed to vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to help the disabled people, he added.