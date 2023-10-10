Telangana: Srinivas Goud gets relief in High Court in Election affidavit petition

Telangana Minister for Tourism Srinivas Goud got relief in the High Court as the court dismissed the petition filed regarding his election. A person named Raghavendra Raju from Mahabubnagar filed a petition in the High Court in 2019 claiming that the election of Minister Srinivas Goud was invalid. The judge ruled dismissing it.



Raghavendra Raju filed a petition that Srinivas Goud submitted false information about his assets and debts in the 2018 Election Affidavit. The petitioner said that the Minister submitted the Election Affidavit once to the Returning Officer and later submitted the revised one. Calling it illegal, he demanded annulment of the election.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the High Court adjourned the verdict till today. The verdict was issued today dismissing the petition.