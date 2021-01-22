Telangana SSC 2021 exams likely from May 17

The Telangana school education department is contemplating to prepare the exam schedule for SSC students and the exams are likely to start from May 17 and conclude by May 26 following the summer vacation until June 13. However, the decision is yet to be taken by the government.

All the schools across the state will reopen on February 1 following Covid guidelines. The government asked the schools to take up necessary arrangements for the students for the physical classes maintaining six-feet distance between each student.

This year, the SSC exams will be held with 70 per cent of the total syllabus due to the Covid pandemic and may have only six papers. The reduction in papers from eleven to six is due to limit the gathering of students in large numbers due to Covid.

It was proposed that the should be given a day gap between the exams and for the tough subjects like mathematics a gap of two days will be provided.