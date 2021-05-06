Telangana SSC 2021 results to be released in two weeks

Telangana SSC 2021 results will be released in two weeks by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). It is already known that the government had cancelled the SSC exams which were scheduled to be held from May 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DGE will award the grade points considering the formative assessment test marks secured by the students. It is learned that the formative assessment marks for 20 per cent would be scaled up to 100 per cent, and based on the final marks, a grade point would be awarded.

However, students who failed or absent in the assessment test will be provided with minimum marks. Around 5,21,393 students registered for the SSC exams this year.

"All the details of the students especially their name, father's name and date of birth and their marks will be verified. After verifying all the details, the hall tickets for the students will be issued which can be used for the registration of Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2021," an official said.