Telangana SSC results 2021 to be released today, check details here

TS SSC results 2021: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education will release Class 10 results today at 11.30 am at the official website. State education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results online on the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in.

As many as 5.21 lakh students had registered for the SSC exams for the academic year 2020-21. However, the state government cancelled the exams due to a huge surge in the coronavirus cases and decided to promote all the students awarding the grades based on the formative assessment or FA1.

Accordingly, the schools will award marks to the students on the basis of their internal exams marks conducted by them. Each subject will be graded 20 per cent marks given in FA1. The students are asked to check the results by their hall ticket number which were released by the board earlier. It is learned that almost all the students who registered for the exams are likely to get 10 GPA. The state education department has completed the process of uploading the results which will be released by 11.30 am.

It is also notified that the students who are not satisfied with the results can get another chance to appear for the examination. The board will conduct the exams when the situation in the state turns conducive.

Furthermore, the government also promoted all the students studying in Classes 1 to 9 without the exams.