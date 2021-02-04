Telangana: SSS exam papers reduced to six, exam duration time enhanced

The Telangana government has reduced the SSC exam papers from 11 to 6 in the wake of Covid pandemic and also increased the exam duration time by half-an-hour. The orders with respect to the new development have been issued by the principal secretary of education Chitra Ramachandran on Wednesday.

As per the orders, the number of papers for the SSC public examination has been reduced for the academic year 2020-21 i.e, students will have to write only one paper for each subject. Every year, each subject has two papers except for second language, however, this year, the two papers will be merged into a single paper.

Besides reducing the number of papers to six, the state government also increased the duration of the exam by half-an-hour. Instead of 2 hours 45 minutes, the students will have to finish their exam in 3 hours 15 minutes. In another relief, the students will be provided with more choice in questions as the classes were held online due to the pandemic.

Officials were asked to frame questions from the syllabus given under essential core concepts for classroom transaction for all subjects. They were also asked to issue answer booklets, separately for Physical Sciences part-A and Biological Science part-B for the evaluation of answer sheets.

Also, no change has been made in the existing weightage marks i.e, 80 marks for final exam and 20 marks for formative assessment for all six papers.