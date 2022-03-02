Telangana State echoes with 'Om Namah Shivaya' chant

Hyderabad: Telangana reverberated with 'Om Namah Shivaya' chant on Mahashivaratri on Tuesday. Devotees across Hyderabad and districts celebrated the festival with fervour and gaiety. Since morning they made a beeline to Shiva temples, which were decked up with flowers and lights, to offer puja.

Fruit and flower markets were flooded with people who bought seasonal fruits to break the fast in the evening on the auspicious day. Sweet potato, watermelons and oranges were on high demand. However, prices were under control due to huge supply of fruits in the main city markets.

Lakhs of devotees thronged the famous Shiva temple in Hyderabad - Kesaragiri Kshetram at Keesaragutta and performed special 'abhishekams', 'archanas' and 'rudrabhishekhams'. Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy performed special puja in the shrine. Family members of IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao were present.

Special programmes were organised at Shiva temples, mainly Thousand Pillar temple, Hanamkonda, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Ainavolu village in Wardhannapet mandal, Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple, Kuravi, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Komuravelli, among others.

Many shrines conducted special programmes, such as dance, song and spiritual discourses for devotees observing ' jagaran'. Annual jataras also commenced at several Shivite temples mainly at Mellachervu in Suryapet.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar performed special prayers at the famous Raja Rajeswara Swami temple,Vemulawada. In Sangareddy, devotees lined up at Jharasangham Kethaki Sangameshwara temple for darshan and pujas.