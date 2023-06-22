Telangana State Festival Bonalu Starts on a grand note

Hyderabad: The Telangana State festival of Bonalu started on a grand note on Thursday with a colourful procession taken up to Sri Jagadambika Temple at historic Golkonda Fort.

A grand procession 'Tottela Ureginpu' started from Langarhouz as the women were seen carrying Bonum on their heads and Potharajus dancing to the teenmaar tunes. The Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Md Mahamood Ali offered Silk clothes to the goddesses on behalf of the state government. The Ministers performed Pooja.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the state government after declaring Bonalu as the state festival, has been celebrating it on a grand scale. From the year 2014 to 2022 the government spent Rs 78.15 crore for as Bonalu funds. These funds are being given to 3,033 temples in the state, he said adding that monsoon arriving a day ahead of Bonalu was a good sign and hoped they ammavaru would shower her blessings on the devotees and people of the state.