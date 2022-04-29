Telangana State records 32 new Covid cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana State on Friday reported 32 new positive cases, taking the total number of Covid infection cases to 7,91,978. No deaths were reported bu the total fatalities due to infections stands at 4,111, as per the health bulletin released.

The health department held 13,797 Covid tests on Friday out of which 473 sample results are awaited. 22 individuals had recovered on Friday with a recovery rate of 99.44 per cent while the number active infections in Telangana are at 306.

So far, the health department has held 3,46,20,644 Covid-19 tests in the State out of which 7,91,978 have tested positive and 7,87,561 persons recovered completely.