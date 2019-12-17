Telangana State set to create groundnut production record: Minister Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that Telangana is all set to script a history in the production of groundnut and marketing in the next three years.

Speaking at an awareness camp for farmers on the groundnut cultivation and marketing at Wanaparthy on Monday, he asked the groundnut farmers to adopt good practices like changing the seed for every four to five years.

Underlining the need for the development of high-yield seeds, the Minister said that the State government is focusing on encouraging crop diversion to ensure high returns to the farmers on their agricultural crops.

For this, he urged the farmers to come forward and adopt scientific methods and practices of cultivation in place of traditional cultivation methods.

Terming that the oil palm cultivation will have high demand shortly, he asked the farmers to take up oil palm cultivation.

The Minister said that the Centre is ready to provide subsidy to the first crop if the oil palm is cultivated in an extent of 50,000 acres.

Taking into consideration, the State government is planning to improve the capacity of the Beechupally Oil Mill for the production of groundnut oil.

It will be followed up to ensure that the mill will also increase its capacity to produce palm oil.