Telangana surpasses Rajasthan in meat production

Hyderabad: Implementation of the sheep distribution scheme has given a fillip to meat production in Telangana surpassing Rajasthan.

According to the Centre's latest data, the scheme launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, meant to uplift Yadavas, Golla and Kuruma families to facilitate their economic development, showed a quantum jump with the State standing first in sheep population in the country, registering a phenomenal jump of 48.52 per cent, when compared to the 19th national cattle census.

This jump has created Rs 7,920 crore in wealth in rural economy with additional production of meat in State touching 1.11 lakh metric tonnes. While the national average consumption of sheep meat stands at 5.4 kg it is 21.17 kg in Telangana. Similarly, the import of sheep and goats from other States has gone down drastically. The State government has so far spent Rs 11,000 crore to empower Golla and Kuruma communities engaged in traditional sheep and goat-rearing.

The government has provided insurance cover of Rs 5,000 in case of death of a sheep and Rs 7,000 for a goat provided under the scheme. It is also providing a 75 per cent subsidy for feed to sheep and goats.