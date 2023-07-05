Live
Telangana swimmer wins bronze medal in Special Olympic games in Berlin
Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Siddhanth Murali Kumar, who recently won a bronze medal for India at the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin, Germany was felicitated by Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Siddhant, the first athlete from Telangana to win a medal at the Special Olympics World Games, was felicitated and presented a cheque for Rs 50,000 by Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. Expressing pride and appreciation, Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, stated, “We are immensely proud of Siddhanth’s exceptional accomplishment and the unwavering support provided by his father, Murali. Siddhanth’s success serves as an inspiration to us all, and we will continue to support and celebrate the achievements of exceptional individuals like him.”