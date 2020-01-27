Telangana synonymous with success: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: It was a Republic Day with difference. The TS government this time had made drastic changes in the format. Even the venue was changed this time. The 71st Republic Day did not witness any march past. There was no customary parade review by the chief guest and there were no tableaux or cultural programmes by school children.

It was just a brief 35-minute event unlike in the past when the ceremony used to take at least two hours and this included the speech of the Governor.

Instead of holding the ceremony at the Parade Grounds, the government this time chose to hold it in the Public Gardens. The reason according to the government was it wanted to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

The parade, comprising only five contingents of Telangana Special Police, the Army and the Indian Air Force, presented the salute to the Governor on her arrival, followed by flag-hoisting and contingents marching off.

The Governor, in her speech, said Telangana successfully overcame innumerable challenges under the visionary leadership of its Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao.

"Within a short period, the state had achieved great successes in several sectors and became a role model for the entire country. The state had also built strong foundations during its course of achievement of the goals in the last six years. Telangana is marching ahead on the path of development with lots of positive attitudes and renewed confidence," she said.

The Governor said the new Acts brought in by the government, including the new Panchayat Raj, Municipal and proposed new Revenue Acts, aim at bringing in transparency. She said the government was bringing 'Pattana Pragathi' on the lines of 'Palle Pragathi' soon.

Mentioning about the proposal to link Godavari and Krishna rivers, the Governor said, "Telangana is ready to cooperate with Andhra Pradesh in taking up the diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin.

This would help districts like Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy which suffer from migration. Even the problem of fluoride will get a permanent solution. She said that about 23,919 habitations were provided purified drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha.

She also said that works on the Kaleshwaram project and Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Devadula and Seetarama project have been put on fast-track and the fruits of these projects would reach the farmers soon.

The Governor said Telangana has become a role model for entire country by achieving great success in several sectors within a short period of its formation.

Hyderabad, she said, became the best liveable city in the world and it was the best destination point for expansion of business and trade, real estate sector, establishment of industries, IT companies and for permanent residency, she said, adding that the government would prepare special plans for Hyderabad, in tune with emerging needs.

She said that soon ethics and morals would be included in the school curriculum so that children will become good and useful citizens.