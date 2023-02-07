Telangana: Teachers cry foul over common seniority list

Hyderabad: Although the State government gave a nod for the promotion and transfer of government teachers, headmasters and online applications are in process, government teachers allege that there have been various mistakes found in common seniority list and the list is not been prepared as per Subordinate Service Rules 36,37 and 38 of Telangana.



According to beneficiaries, even though the government released notification to transfer and promote teachers and head masters, there is still a lot of confusionas the tentative recent list circulated wherein seniority between the district, cadre and zones are said to be as per inter-se-seniority.

M Ravindar, general secretary, Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation said that after staging various protests the state government finally gave a nod for transfers and promotions. But there are lot of mistakes found in the list released. He said, earlier seniority of the school assistant was for the headmaster post within district but now after implementation of GO 317 various school assistance from various district has come into one district which is leading to confusion. It is high time that seniority of the school assistant should be given justice, he added.

As per the list that has been released, some districts teachers are promoted based on joining date and few followed as per merit list but which is not valid as per the Subordinate Service Rules 36,37 and 38 of Telangana. There are around 147 seats vacant for headmaster posts in multi-zone -2 that include 13 districts, he added.

Vivek S, who has been awaiting for transfer and promotion, said, "It clearly shows that there were no notifications released for transfers and promotions in the State Education department since 2014. Due to which education there is a crunch of teachers resulting in extra burden among the available staff to conduct classes. Even though the State government has taken up large-scale of transfers and promotions during 2022-2023 but that lead to separation of teacher couples."

It will be better if the State government and the Education department follow the rules of Subordinate Service Rules 36,37 and 38 of Telangana while preparing the listas for instance one government school teacher working for past 10 years in Hyderabad is been posted in Rangareddy district which is again causing hardships to them, he added.