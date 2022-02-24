Telangana: Three men cheated of Rs. 20 lakh with fake gold jewellery in Rajanna Siricilla

The shocking incident was reported where a young man from Rajanna Siricilla district was duped by a man with fake gold jewellery. Going into the details, Naveen from Anantapur district has introduced himself to Sudhir of Lingampet, Chandurti Mandal in Sirisilla district, two months ago. Naveen, who went to his hometown a few days ago used to call Sudhir frequently. As usual, Naveen phoned Sudhir on the 16th of this month and told him that his friends had one kg of gold beads and that they would sell them at a cheaper price.



On the 18th of this month, Naveen asked Sudheer to come to Mamillapall Cross road in Kanaganapally of Anantapur district. With this, Sudhir took his friends Nandam and Chandrasekhar to Anantapur. Meanwhile, Naveen gave the jewellery to Sudheer and asked to check it. Later, the gold was purchased the gold for Rs. 15 lakhs.



However, the victims thoroughly examined the jewellery after a while and found it to be fake. They immediately approached the Gorantla police station and lodged a complaint with the local CI Jaya Nayak. Police have registered a case.