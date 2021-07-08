Telangana to develop Kotagullu

Bhupalpally: The State Government's aim is to ensure all the village panchayats are equipped with basic amenities, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said. Inaugurating Rythu Vedika and village Panchayat building at Ganapuram in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Wednesday, she said that efforts are on to achieve the Gram Swaraj advocated by Mahatma Gandhi.

"The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is keen to develop the rural areas is releasing Rs 369 crore a month to 12,769 gram panchayats so as to make them self-reliant," Rathod said, referring to the all round development that includes facilities such as tractors, dump yards, Vaikuntadhamams (crematoriums), Palle Prakruthi Vanams (rural nature parks), nurseries and drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha.

Referring to the T Diagnostic centre and a drug regional sub centre sanctioned for Bhupalpally, she said that the government is committed to provide healthcare facilities to all the people.

The Minister expressed hope that the 800-year-old Ramappa temple located in Palampet village of Mulugu district is all set to make it to the UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. "The State Government has urged the Centre to take necessary measures so as to get a favourable decision in the upcoming extended 44th session of the World Heritage Committee meeting to be held online from July 16 to 31," Rathod said.

Further, she assured that the Kotagullu, a cluster of temples, will be developed to attract the tourists. Bhupalpally MLA G Venkatramana Reddy, Farmers coordination committee district president Palla Buchaiah and district in-charge Collector Krishna Aditya were among others present.