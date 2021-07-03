Telangana to get 27 lakh doses for July

Hyderabad: The Telangana State is to get 27-lakh doses of Covid vaccine doses from the 12-crore doses that the Centre is providing free of cost to all the States in the country for July 2021.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Telangana has a targeted population of 2,30,37,645 aged between 18 to 44 years. The Centre is allocating free vaccine doses to the States on a pro-rata basis depending on the availability of the vaccine. Accordingly, for July, Telangana has been allocated 27,99,290 doses of vaccine. Out of this, 23,22,990 doses are Covishield, in which, 17,42,240 doses were provided for the free vaccination service and 5,80,750 doses for the private entities.

Similarly, a total of 4,76,310 doses of Covaxin is allotted, out of which, 3,57,230 doses are for the government and 1,19,080 doses are allocated for the private hospitals.

Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has provided 11.5 crore doses for all the States during June, and it was increased to 12 crore doses during July. So far 34 crore people have been vaccinated in the country, out of which, 9.61 crore people are in the 18-44 age group.

The Union Minister reiterated his appeal to the people to get themselves vaccinated shedding the vaccine hesitancy and asked them to strictly adhere to the Covid norms and extend their cooperation in the efforts of the Centre and the States in the fight against the Covid pandemic.