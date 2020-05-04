Telangana to go with relaxations announced by Centre

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana State is likely to relax lockdown restrictions as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The state government is said to be of the opinion that it would be safe to follow the guidelines of the Centre and announce them before May 7, according to officials.

These issues reportedly figured during a review meeting held on Sunday by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It appears that the government is of the opinion that if it gives relaxations as per Central guidelines then it can put the onus on the Centre in case there is a surge in the number of positive cases.

if it waits till the cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and then announce the relaxations, it would mean that the decisions are of the state government and if there is spurt in cases, the State Government will have to take the blame.

The government may announce the opening of liquor shops on Monday and permit certain activities in green and orange zones, according to sources.

It may agree for opening of barber shops too. The meeting also discussed the progress in purchase of paddy and other crops and sending back the migrant labour.

So far, the government had sent 1,250 migrants to Jharkhand. The meeting also took note of the agitation by these workers in Hyderabad and other parts of the State on Sunday.