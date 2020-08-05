Telangana to have new healthcare policy soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Government is likely to introduce a new health care policy as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao invited suggestions from top officials and doctors to strengthen the entireTelangana Government

The agenda for Wednesday's cabinet meeting includes issues like endorsing the proposals for new integrated Secretariat complex, regulated farming, coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken by the government to contain its spread and exploitation of corona patients by private and corporate hospitals.

The cabinet will take some crucial decisions with regard to the containment of spread of virus. KCR is keen to bring in a new health care policy to ensure every individual get affordable medical treatment for every critical ailment and rationalise the treatment charges being collected by the corporate hospitals in the crisis time, according to sources. Modernisation of one of the oldest Osmania General Hospital in the State will also be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

The new National Education Policy, filling of vacancies in the key departments particularly Health, Agriculture, Irrigation, Education and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development will also figure in the meeting.

The Chief Minister will brief the cabinet about his plan to revamp the Irrigation department and the government's efforts to protect the state rights in the utilisation of Krishna and Godavari water and Andhra Pradesh government's conspiracy to utilise excess Krishna water by taking up the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and the enhancement of Pothireddypadu head regulator.