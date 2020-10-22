Telangana to present detailed report to Centre 

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will present a detailed report on the rain related disaster in the Greater Hyderabad limits to the Centre and seek adequate compensation for rebuilding the city. A team from Centre will visit Telangana from Thursday to study the damages due to recent heavy rains in Hyderabad as well as in other parts of the State.

Officials said that state Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has prepared a report on mainly the destruction of roads and civic infrastructure under the influence of heavy rains in the city.

The State Agriculture and Roads and Building departments also prepared a report on farm related damage mainly to the standing crops in the current Kharif season and the erosion of road network including the national highways. Preliminary estimations insisted the rain fury incurred the damage to the tune of Rs 5000 crore. The team is likely to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao before winding up the visit.