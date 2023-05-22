Live
Telangana to procure entire paddy, maize
Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected the paddy procurement centre at NanchariMadur under Thorrurmandal in Palakurthi Constituency on Sunday.
Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected the paddy procurement centre at NanchariMadur under Thorrurmandal in Palakurthi Constituency on Sunday. The minister who spoke to the farmers made a note of the problems faced by them. He assured the farmers of resolving all the issues faced by them. “The Government will purchase the entire paddy produced in the State,” Errabelli said. The minister directed the officials to take all possible measures to help the farmers during the procurement.
“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has always been kind to the farmers. The CM announced Rs 10,000 per acre compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to recent rains and hailstorms. No other State in the country was paying a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acres to the rain-affected farmers.
It shows the kind of governance dispensed by the KCR Government,” Errabelli said. In addition to the procurement of paddy, the government was also purchasing the maize, he said.