Telangana to quarantine 2,350 Indians arriving soon

Hyderabad: Nearly 2,350 Indian nationals stranded in six different countries will be brought back to the state this week. They will land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad and will be sent directly to the designated hotels for 14-day quarantine before they are permitted to go to their homes.



As per the Centre's guidelines, all those who land in the state will have to undergo a quarantine period in the hotels at their own cost. This group of students also includes students who belong to Andhra Pradesh. They will be arriving here in seven different flights from Friday onwards.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders regarding the movement of Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries and issued certain standard operating protocol (SOP). He directed the officials to make arrangements for institutional quarantine, medical screening at the airport and coordination with the nodal officers designated by the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs).

He asked the officials to co-ordinate with hotels to prepare packages for their 14-day stay to suit the budget of different travellers. The Chief Secretary also directed that medical teams be arranged to undertake their regular check-up. Transport arrangements from the airport to quarantine centres have been entrusted to the TSRTC. Police, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Medical and Health departments will coordinate in their shifting to their destinations safely.