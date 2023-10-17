Telangana to remain secular state: KCR

KCR Speak

♦ Do not fall prey to glib talk of Congress

♦ Telangana free from communal tension for last 10 years

♦ Investments flowing in view of friendly industrial policy

♦ Youth getting abundant job opportunities

♦ Dharani portal secures farmers land

♦ Telangana only state to free power to farmers 24X7





Jangaon/Bhongir: Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said he would not rest until all sections of people are developed and asserted that as long as he was alive the state would remain a “secular” one.

Addressing a rally in Jangaon, about 90 km from Hyderabad, KCR said, “Jab tak KCR jinda rahega, tab tak Telangana riyasat ek secular state rahega.” He said in the last 10 years there was no communal tension in the state. “Investments in lakhs of crores of rupees are coming because of our friendly industrial policy. Our youth are getting jobs. It should continue in the future also and to happen that you should vote for local candidates and not to fall prey to glib talk of the Congress party,” he said.

Admitting former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who quit the Congress a few days ago citing the "unjust environment" in the party, KCR showered praise on him.

Seeking a vote for BRS to continue the development and progress, KCR said the Congress party says that they will abolish Dharani, the integrated land management portal, which he said would lead to chaos.

“Telangana is the only state in the country which gives free power to farmers 24 hours a day.

Congress promised free power in Karnataka but failed and farmers are protesting there. “If the lands of farmers should be safe and secure, registrations need to be made fool-proof.

If they continue in the same way as earlier, you should punish the Congress party and teach them a lesson,” he said.

KCR said that after the November 30 polls, the Information Technology (IT) industry will be expanded to the town as well.

If the present schemes and development need to be continued BRS should be voted to power.

He also assured that the schemes like Dalit Bandhu would continue with higher benefits. He also assured to get medical college and fulfil all other demands listed by the party candidate Palla Rajeswar Reddy.