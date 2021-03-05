Telangana to spend Rs 100 cr for scribes' welfare

Adarsh Nagar: Telangana Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana today said that the government has released Rs 17.50 crore towards welfare of state journalists. He informed that IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will participate in a program at Jala Vihar to offer help to the scribes on March 7. He informed that the Telangana government has released the funds which totalled to Rs 52 cr so far. The government aims for the journalists' welfare with a total funds of Rs 100 crore, he said.

As part of that the state government has released Rs 17.50 cr to the already existing funds of Rs 34.50 cr he maintained. With this the academy can further take up some welfare measures Narayana said. He called on IT Minister KT Rama Rao and apprised him of the journalists scheme help being offered to the ailing scribes.

Narayana brought the issues of the journalists to the minister on the occasion. In turn KT Rama Rao has assured that the government will address the issues pertaining to the journalists. The minister is to participate in a program at Jala Vihar to offer help to the scribes on March 7.