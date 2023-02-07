Telangana to start nine more medical colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana government would start nine more medical colleges and proposes to establish nursing colleges in all the districts attached to the medical colleges during the year 2023. The government has allocated Rs 12,161 Crore in the budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on Monday. The government proposes to establish another nine new Medical Colleges at Nirmal, Asifabad, Bhoopalpally, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Sircilla, and Vikarabad. With this, the number of Medical Colleges in Telangana State will be increased to 26. The government has allocated Rs 200 Crore for the expansion of KCR Nutrition kits. These kits were launched in nine districts where iron deficiency was noticed among the women.

The State government has also proposed to start 100 new Basti Dawakhanas in the towns. According to the authorities, on a cumulative basis, these Basti Dawakhanas have provided services to 2 crore patients.

Listing out the achievements, the Minister said that the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has been 43 per one lakh deliveries. The development indicators are that MMR should not exceed 70 per one lakh deliveries. He said that the deliveries have also increased in the government hospitals from 30.5 per cent in 2015-16 to 61 per cent now. The government had started 33 palliative care centers for patients of cancer, AIDS, and other chronic diseases, who were in the final stages of their lives. Out of the 168 Centers in the entire country, one-fifth of them are located in Telangana State, he said.

The Minister said that the government would complete the construction of Health City in Warangal with international standards by this financial year. Construction of a Super Specialty Hospital at an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,100 crore with a capacity of 2,000 beds was going on at a fast pace. Besides this, the government was also bringing up four super specialty hospitals at four corners in the city with Rs 2,679 Crore. He also gave details of oxygen beds which were increased by 20 times from 1,400 to 27,966 beds. He also talked about the ambitious program Kanti Velugu.