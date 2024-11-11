Telangana to Transfer 13 IAS and 8 IFS Officers

The Telangana government has announced the transfer of 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 8 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers. The reshuffle is part of efforts to improve governance and enhance the efficiency of various government departments.

Under the new orders, the officers will take on new roles and responsibilities, with some being posted to different regions. The government believes these changes will help improve the delivery of public services and ensure better management of resources.

While the exact details of the transfers have not been fully disclosed, the move is part of the state’s ongoing push to strengthen its administration and boost development.