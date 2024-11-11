Live
- Rajasthan bypolls: Illegal goods valued over Rs 126.24 crore seized
- Lawyers divided over proposal for curtailing Calcutta HC's festival vacations
- Report shows how India's semiconductor sector aims create 1 mn jobs by 2026
- Supreme Court gives relief to Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Congress leader's defamation case
- Last rites of Udaipur’s Mahendra Singh Mewar held
- Low-Pressure Area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal: Heavy Rains Expected in Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka, and Coastal Regions
- Telangana to Transfer 13 IAS and 8 IFS Officers
- Maha polls: CPI-M aims to retain Palghar, bag two more seats
- Punjab BJP seeks action against Congress MP for poll code violation
- Explosion at Indian Oil Corporation’s Gujarat Refinery in Vadodara
Just In
Telangana to Transfer 13 IAS and 8 IFS Officers
Highlights
The Telangana government has announced the transfer of 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 8 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.
The Telangana government has announced the transfer of 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 8 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers. The reshuffle is part of efforts to improve governance and enhance the efficiency of various government departments.
Under the new orders, the officers will take on new roles and responsibilities, with some being posted to different regions. The government believes these changes will help improve the delivery of public services and ensure better management of resources.
While the exact details of the transfers have not been fully disclosed, the move is part of the state’s ongoing push to strengthen its administration and boost development.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS