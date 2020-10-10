Telangana to witness heavy rainfall in 24 hours

Telangana to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The reason for the rainfall is said to be the depression in the central Bay of Bengal.

The depression is expected to move from west to north-west and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coast around October 11 afternoon or evening. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is expected to form over North Andaman and its associated areas on October 14. The low-pressure area will lead to a light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

The rainfall is expected to lash districts like Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Suryapet in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued cyclone warning to the coastal districts and advised the fishermen to not to venture into the deep sea.