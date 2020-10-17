Telangana to witness heavy rainfall over next three days

Telangana Weather: Due to the low-pressure over Northern central and North-east Arabia sea which move in westward direction after forming a depression in the next 48 hours, Telangana will witness heavy rainfall over the next three days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also, a trough over Southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh at about 5.8 km from the sea-level and depression on the central Bay of Bengal on October 19 will lead to light and moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in the next 24 hours.

The weather department also predicted that a few places across the state will witness rainfall on Saturday and which later spread across many areas on Sunday and Monday.

Torrential rains triggered panic among those residing in low-lying areas in the city as they have only returned to their homes from relief camps while some are still reeling under waterlogging. Around 191.8 mm of rainfall was recorded until 8.30 am on Tuesday that left city flooding and beating the previous record of 117.1 mm on October 6, 1903.