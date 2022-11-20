Telangana tops in Swachhata: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Telangana is one of the top ODF Plus (open defecation-free) ranked States in the country, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Taking part in a rally organised as part of World Toilet Day at Velikatta village under Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district on Saturday, the Minister said that the State Government has been continuously focusing on sanitation and environmental protection. "Access to toilets lends women a modicum of self-respect. The material reality of not having a toilet at home results in many problems for people, especially women. The Telangana Government's efforts in eradicating open defecation have proved to be successful," Errabelli said. People should gird up their loins to avoid open defecation by utilising the government's support, he added.