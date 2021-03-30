Telangana: TRS, Congress And BJP Candidates File Nomination For Nagarjuna Sagar By-Election

Telangana: Candidates of major parties have filed nominations for the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election today. Being the last day for nominations, independent candidates along with various parties came to the office to file their nominations. Nomula Bhagat, who came along with the fans, filed the nomination at Nidamanoor Returning Officer's office. Ministers Mahmud Ali, Jagadish Reddy, Talsani Srinivas Yadav accompanied Nomula Bhagat to the ROoffice.

Congress candidate Jana Reddy and BJP candidate Ravi Naik also submitted their nominations. However, due to Covid-19 regulations, rallies were not allowed this time. Candidates submitted their nominations without any rallies. The election campaign is set to begin in another hour as the nominations round ends. TRS and BJP leaders are already staying in Sagar and campaigning in the constituency will start from today.

Even Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy also spoke to the media and expressed his opinion of Sagar by-elections. He said, the agricultural sector has been transformed into a profitable zone. He also said that with this people rejected Jana Reddy in 2018 itself. He also added, Jana Reddy had indirectly accepted defeat by saying he would not campaign. The development in the seven years in Sagar area since the TRS government came to power is enough for them. Jagdish Reddy also said the TRS candidate was sure to win the Sagar by-election with a good majority.