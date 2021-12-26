Telangana: TRS MP Ranjith Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

TRS MP Ranjith Reddy has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He announced it through his Twitter platform by writing, "my appeal to the TRS party ranks, leaders, activists, officials, and the people. Since I have been diagnosed with covid positive, I would like those who have been in primary contact with me for the past few days to undergo covid tests along with home isolation if necessary."



Also, the MP appealed that no one should come to meet him until his isolation is completed. MP Ranjit Reddy continues to be a Member of Parliament for Chevelle.

Meanwhile, state Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Party sources said he had gone into the home quarantine. It is learned that a recent week-long visit to Delhi for farmers was a matter of course. Arriving in Hyderabad last night, he underwent covid diagnostic tests and was diagnosed with Coronavirus positive and went into the home quarantine.

Minister Errabelli suggested that those who have met him in the last few days should undergo corona tests. However, doctors said that his health was stable at present.