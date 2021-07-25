Telangana: TRS Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash booked over irregularities in filing income-tax returns

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash has been booked for allegedly cheating the income tax department. The court has ordered the police to register a case of cheating against him and the Subedari police registered a case against the MP and two others under various sections.



Prakash, who continues to be a member of the Rajya Sabha, was the secretary of the Alluri Institute of Management at the Alluri Trust in Hanamkonda District. However, Malla Reddy, a member of the trust moved the court alleging that Prakash had committed fraud in filing income tax returns during the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18. The court also directed the police to register a case against Banda Prakash, Attaluri Satyanarayana, and Attaluri Vamsidhar, who worked in the company.



Meanwhile, it is known that Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha was also booked for malpractices in the 2019 elections. The Court which heard the case, delivered its verdict yesterday and awarded six months jail terms, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. However, she was granted bail.

