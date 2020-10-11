Telangana: TRS worker killed by Maoists in Mulugu

A TRS worker has been killed by the Maoists on Saturday midnight at Bhodapuram of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district.

A gang of Maoists reached the house of Maaduri Bheemeshwar (48) and stabbed him. They also shot him dead and fled the spot before leaving a letter. The incident has created shock waves in the village.

According to the police, TRS worker Bheemeshwar Rao is a pesticide and fertilizer retailer. The police suspected that the Maoists murdered the TRS worker to confirm their existence when the combing operations are underway at erstwhile Khammam, Adilabad districts.

The police rushed to the spot and recovered the letter. Efforts are on to catch the Maoists.