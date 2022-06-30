Telangana: TS TET 2022 results to be released tomorrow

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) Results will be released on Friday July 1. Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy has already issued a statement to this effect. It is learned that the TET Final Key was also released on Wednesday and there is information that the Department of Education is ready to announce the results tomorrow.



Although the official notification revealed that the TET results will be released on 27th of this month, there was a delay due to some technical reasons. A total of 3,18,506 candidates appeared for Paper-1 and 2,51,070 for Paper-2 in the TET examination held on June 12, which means almost 90 percent of people wrote the test.

It is learned that many candidates expressed the view that the pattern of questions was easier this time as compared to the previous exams and is expected that a large number of students will be eligible for the TET exam this time.

The TET results can be viewed on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in/