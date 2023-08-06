Telangana: TSLPRB announces SI and ASI results

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the results for the Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) exams.

A total of 587 posts were available, with 434 male candidates and 153 female candidates being selected. The board has stated that the details of the selected candidates and the cut-off marks will be made available on the official website https://www.tslprb.in/ tomorrow morning.

The selected candidates are required to fill out the attestation form and submit other attestation documents on the website. The deadline for this process is from August 9 to August 11.

The recruitment process for the 587 SI posts, which began in 2022, included preliminary exams, mains exams, and physical fitness tests, all of which have been successfully completed by the board.