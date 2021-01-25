Telangana: Two bludgeoned to death in Nalgonda

Two unidentified persons were found dead near MA Baig function hall in Ramnagar of Nalgonda town on Monday morning. The police said that the accused attacked the victims and hit them with a boulder killing them on the spot.

The Nalgonda town-II police recovered liquor bottles from the scene and launched an investigation. The victims are said to be natives of Bihar. Efforts are on to nab the accused who have gone absconding. A case has been registered.