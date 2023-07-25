  • Menu
Telangana: Two days holidays for education institutions

Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy
Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy 

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared holidays for the next two days for all types of educational institutions in the wake of heavy rains.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared holidays for the next two days for all types of educational institutions in the wake of heavy rains.

The chief minister declared two days holidays on Wednesday and Thursday. The CM directed the Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to issue orders in this regard.

