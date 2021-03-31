Telangana: Two first year inter exams to be held in 'Assignment work from home' format

The intermediate first year students have been asked to take the environmental education and ethics and human values subjects in 'Assignment Work from Home' format, said Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary Omar Jaleel.

Jaleel said that the opportunity is provided to the students of general and vocational category. "Students can get the question papers from Aptsbie,telangana, work from home,intermediateril 1 to April 20 from the respective college principals and take the exam at home," he said adding the answer sheets can be given to the principals or sent by post or email.

The TSBIE secretary further announced that the hall tickets for these exams would be made available from April 1 and students can download them by logging into tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Meanwhile, second year regular students who have not yet qualified for the exams can also submit assignment work with their first year hall ticket number, the Jaleel said. Old private students can write these exams with their previous second year hall ticket number, he added.