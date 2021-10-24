Telangana: Unable to clear debts, man commits suicide in Shamirpet of Medchal district

The tragic incident took place on Saturday in Ponnala of Shamirpeta mandal in the Medchal district. According to police and locals, Maryala Anand (23) of the village is working in a biotech company in Turkapally. Three months ago, he took a loan of Rs 10,000 from lenders in Kuncherukali of Pragyapur, Gajwel mandal in Siddipet District.



A woman and five others came to Anand's house in Ponnala on the night of the 22nd of this month asking him to repay off the debt. They insisted that they would write a new document if he paid at least Rs 2,000. Anand tried to fetch money from his acquaintances but he could not get the money.



Against this backdrop, the persons who came for money took him with them, and while on their way, Anand borrowed Rs. 1000 from his friend at Turkapally and gave a dinner to the lenders and came back home. The lender had written a new document and left the place.



However, upset over his situation. of not getting money from anyone, Anand, who came home, committed suicide by hanging himself on a ceiling fan. Shamirpet police have registered a case and are investigating the complaint of the family members.