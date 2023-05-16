Live
Telangana: Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja meets CS Santhi Kumari
Hyderabad: Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja paid a courtesy call on State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday.
Manoj Ahuja reviewed the preparations ahead of the G20 International Summit to be held in Hyderabad from June 15 to 17 this year. On this occasion, CS Shantikumari gave and explained to Manoj Ahuja the details of the revolutionary changes in the agricultural sector in the State and the large-scale increase in agricultural products. Agriculture Department Secretary Raghunandan Rao was also present at this meeting.
