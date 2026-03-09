Telangana Universities to implement NEP 2020 from 2026–27

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Friday held an important meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all conventional universities in the State, marking a significant step towards academic reforms and uniformity in higher education.

The meeting was convened by Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman, TGCHE, to deliberate on key policy and academic matters impacting universities across Telangana. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairmen Prof. E. Purushotham and Prof. SK. Mahmood, along with Vice-Chancellors of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, and Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University. Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary, TGCHE, was also present.

At the outset, the February 2026 edition of the TGCHE Newsletter was formally released. In his inaugural address, Prof. Balakista Reddy stressed the need to strengthen academic standards, improve governance, and ensure effective implementation of reforms aligned with the National Education Polic