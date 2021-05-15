Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy demands free treatment of Covid patients

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded the State government to include testing and treatment of Covid-19 in the Arogyasri Scheme.

Addressing the media at his residence on the occasion of release of Rahul Gandhi Cares Programme poster, along with Telangana Youth Congress president Sivasena Reddy, Uttam alleged that the Central and State governments have 'miserably failed' to contain Covid second wave in the country. He said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 'bothered' to control second wave in the country and in the State and forced people to face severe hardships.

The TPCC chief remarked that it was "atrocious" to note that testing kits were not available in the State. "Rapid Antigen Tests were failing to find the virus and negative results have been shown. This was one reason for the piling of Covid positive cases in the State". To overcome this problem, the government should take up RTPCR tests to all people in the State. "It would cost just Rs 4 crore to the exchequer," he pointed out. He stated that the expenditure for treatment of Covid has been proving more dearer to people. Reddy said that he has been charged Rs 3 lakh for hospital stay and medicines.



