Telangana: Vaddiraju Ravichandra files nomination for Rajya Sabha election

Vaddiraju Ravichandra has filed his nomination as TRS party candidate in the ongoing by-election for a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from the state. Nomination papers were submitted to the Returning Officer of Elections at the Assembly premises in Hyderabad on Thursday.



Minister of State for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar was the chief guest at the event along with Minister Ganguly Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The Minister congratulated candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandran.



Later, Minister Ajay said that the TRS government led by CM KCR was giving priority to the backward classes in the state.