Telangana: Vajrotsava Committee finalises programme

Hyderabad: The chairman of India's Independence Vajrotsava Committee and TRS MP K Keshava Rao on Friday finalised the programme for the 15-day celebrations across Telangana.

The programme includes hoisting national flags atop all houses in the State on August 15, important buildings and monuments to be illuminated, display of hoardings and bill-boards of freedom struggle and national leaders and conduct of film festival-screening of patriotic films in theatres and schools/colleges.

A janapada festival of songs and dance, essay-writing, elocution, songs, drama and fancy dress competitions for students will also be organised in schools.

Painting and display-rally of ½ km saga of the independence struggle, a rally by students with flags and placards, a rally by GHMC staff from Ambedkar Statute to Sanjeevaiah Park, garlanding of statues of national leaders as Independence day salutations, rendering of national anthem at main junctions, by halting traffic. A one day, 2- K Freedom run and cycle run will be organised.

Also, 15 days of cultural programmes will be conducted at Ravindra Bharati; a book fair will be organised. Around 1,000-2,000 volunteers from each district will gather at LB Stadium as a rally, marking the valedictory programme. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will Inaugurate the celebrations and address the gathering at HITEX on August 8. The valedictory function will be held on August 22 at LB Stadium. The day-wise programme is to be finalised in the next few days after getting the CM's approval, Rao said after holding meeting with members here.