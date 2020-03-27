Telangana Wakf board directs to allow five persons to offer prayers at mosque

The Telangana wakf board on Thursday directed all the mosques to allow only five persons at a time to offer prayers. The orders were issued as the mosques witness huge gatherings on Fridays.

"Despite high significance attached to Friday prayers, Islam also gives great importance to the preservation of human life. Islam asks Muslims not to become the cause of harm to anyone," the release said.

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Muslims to continue prayers at home and to not congregate. "My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate. The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings," he tweeted.





The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings

The lockdown is strictly being enforced in the state to prevent the spread of COVID19. However, the state has reported 44 cases so far including one who recovered and discharged from the hospital.