Telangana wants change of guard

Mahbubnagar: Hitting out at the BRS government indirectly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the people of Telangana want a change, because they do not need false promises, but solid work on the ground.

Addressing ‘Praja Garjana’ public meeting, Modi said the BJP is committed to improving the lives of Telangana people. “Telangana wants a change. It wants BJP government here. It does not want a corrupt government,” he said.

But this has invited sharp criticism form Opposition parties.

CPI national general secretary K Narayana and some Congress leaders too said that if the BJP was anti-BRS, then why is it delaying probe in the liquor scam in which Chief Minister’s daughter K Kavitha was allegedly involved. The Prime Minister’s indirect attack itself shows that it is part of shadow boxing, they said.

Modi, however, said the people have faith in the guarantees of Modi because whatever he guarantees, he fulfils. “We should collectively take Telangana on a new path of progress,” he said.

Modi said two families which were running the government had transformed Prajathantra (democracy) into Parivarthantra (dynasticism) and are running the show in the state.

He said, while the government is run by Car, the steering is in someone else's hands. “These parties have held back the progress of the state and are involved in corruption and commission. They only believe in rule of the family, by the family and for the family. They run a political party as a private limited company. The president is from the family, the CEO is from the family, the director is from the family, the treasurer, and the manager are also from the family. They will work only for the benefit of their family,” he added.

But the BJP believes in providing better life and create better opportunities, Modi said, adding that sisters of Telangana know that they have a brother in Delhi, who continues to strive for their empowerment by rolling out schemes like LPG, Mudra Yojana and others to improve the quality of their life.

The PM referred to the manifold increase in the procurement prices of agricultural produce after 2014. He said the Centre had released Rs 10,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On the contrary, in Telangana, the BRS government had inaugurated irrigation projects, but farmers are not getting water. The government also failed to implement the loan waiver scheme.

The PM recalled how the art and culture of Telangana were getting recognition at the Central level as the Centre had recognised the richness of art and culture of Telangana. “I gifted Bidri art to the South African President. Now, there is a big discussion on this. We launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. This will ensure Vishwakarma brothers and sisters get modern machines, support for skill training and access to new markets,” he said.

Referring to the just announced ‘Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University’, Modi said that it would have been ready by now provided the state had shown alacrity and allocated land for it. It dragged its feet for five years, he added.