Telangana: Warangal Mayor, wife test positive for coronavirus

Telangana: Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Political leaders and other officials who came in contact with the mayor were asked to go under quarantine.

It is learned that the mayor's gunmen, other staff along with Greater Warangal municipal commissioner Pamela Satpati and other corporators have gone into quarantine. District health officials advised the people, political leaders, workers and others who came in contact with the mayor for the last ten days to get tested for coronavirus.

Warangal Urban district on Saturday reported 37 coronavirus cases. The district medical and health department authorities began rapid antigen tests (RAT) as the number of coronavirus cases increased by the day in Telangana.

Warangal which is the second-largest city has been witnessing a spike in the cases under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. Areas like Kumarpally, Srinivasa Colony, Vishwakarma Veedi, Parimala colony, Waddepalli, Gopalpur, Meedalaiah temple street and Kothawada have been declared as containment zones.