Rainfall likely to lash Telangana for three more days

Telangana Weather: Rainfall is likely to lash Telangana for three more days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad. The IMD officials attributed the reason to the low-pressure over South Jharkhand and neighbouring areas associated with a trough of 7.6 km from sea-level.

The officials said that rainfall will lash isolated areas in several districts in Telangana today and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall to continue to lash the state tomorrow i.e, on August 17 followed by light to moderate rainfall on the next day.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure will be formed in the north Bay of Bengal on August 19 which leads heavy rainfall in the state.r

On the other hand, several regions in Telangana were flooded due to the incessant rainfall. The officials issued warning to the people residing in downstream areas of various water projects in Warangal and Bhadrachalam.