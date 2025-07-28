Live
- K'taka BJP slams Siddarmaiah govt over shortage of fertilizers in state
- Only 3% of Hepatitis B Patients in India Know They Are Infected; Less Than 1% Receive Treatment
- Royal Stag BoomBox Originals Unveils Its Second Track ‘Sajna Mera’, with a unique collaboration of Melody and Hip Hop between Neeti Mohan, Panther and Ravator
- Retirement planning guide for young investor
- Bangladesh plane crash: 33 individuals, including 27 children, still hospitalised
- Rajasthan: School gate collapses in Jaisalmer; 9-year-old student dies, teacher injured
- Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan: Jaipur sets record in tree plantation on Hariyali Teej
- Operation Mahadev exposes ISI backed Lashkar-e-Taiba plot behind Pahalgam massacre
- ‘Yamudu’ gears up for release with grand audio launch
- Varun Sandesh’s ‘One Way Ticket’ gets launched with pooja ceremony
Telangana Weather Update for July 28: Short Rain and Strong Winds Likely, Says Telangana Weatherman
On July 28, Telangana may see short evening rain in a few areas, with strong winds up to 45 km/h. Hyderabad to experience similar weather, says Telangana Weatherman.
As per a tweet by the Telangana Weatherman, most parts of Telangana will remain mostly dry today. However, a few areas may see short rain spells lasting 5–10 minutes during the evening.
Hyderabad is expected to have similar weather.
Some places may also experience strong winds, blowing at speeds of up to 40–45 km/h.
Light to moderate rain is likely in some areas during the evening of July 30 or 31. These showers will be short and not very heavy.
More weather updates will follow, the Telangana Weatherman added.
Today's FORECAST ⚠️🌧️ Another mainly dry day expected in most parts of Telangana, except a short passing rain (5-10min spell) during evening hours at VERY FEW PLACES Same forecast for HyderabadStrong winds are expected gusting upto 40-45kmph in few occasionsA scattered…— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 28, 2025