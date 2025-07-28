Telangana Weather Update for July 28: Short Rain and Strong Winds Likely, Says Telangana Weatherman

As per a tweet by the Telangana Weatherman, most parts of Telangana will remain mostly dry today. However, a few areas may see short rain spells lasting 5–10 minutes during the evening.

Hyderabad is expected to have similar weather.

Some places may also experience strong winds, blowing at speeds of up to 40–45 km/h.

Light to moderate rain is likely in some areas during the evening of July 30 or 31. These showers will be short and not very heavy.

More weather updates will follow, the Telangana Weatherman added.