Telangana weekly roundup: Take a look at last week's development from August 22-27

The Telangana state has been witnessed a drastic change in the political spectrum in the past couple of months ever since the former minister Etela Rajender was ousted from the cabinet by CM KCR, the politics and administration are moving around the Huzurabad constituency where the by-election in slate. However, here are the major happenings took place in the state in the past week



GHMC officials start vaccination to all in the city

The GHMC officials have started vaccination for all the citizens to make Hyderabad a Covid free city. The vaccination has started at all wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. A total of 4,846 colonies, slums, and other areas in GHMC as well as 360 areas within the cantonments were started administering the vaccination.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy visited Gandhi Hospital

Union Minister Kishan Reddy visited Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on August 23 and inquired about the facilities provided in the hospital. He said that the vaccination to all the people will be completed in December for free of cost. TS EAMCET results 2021 released The JNTU Hyderabad released the TS EAMCET 2021 results on August 25 at the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in . About 82.08 percent of students qualified for the engineering stream and 92.48 percent of students qualified for agriculture and Pharmacy streams.

Cyberabad CP Sajjanar transferred as TSRTC MD

The government issued orders transferring two IPS officers. While Sajjanar was posted as TSRTC MD, IPS officer Stephen Ravindra has been posted as Cyberabad police commissioner. There was in charge MD for RTC as transport department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma was overseeing the activities of the corporation. The chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao who reviewed the corporation had decided to have an IPS officer in the post of MD.

CM KCR reviews on Dalit Bandhu in Karimnagar

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday reviewed the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar and given directions to the authorities to ensure that the process be held smoothly and all the beneficiaries are identified. On the other hand, the door-to-door survey has been started on Friday to identify the beneficiaries.

CM KCR releases a total of Rs. 2000 crore for Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad

The chief minister has already released Rs 2000 crore in four phases to the Huzurabad constituency Dalit Bandhu scheme to be implemented as a pilot project in the constituency. As part of the scheme, every beneficiary would get Rs. 10 lakh financial assistance.